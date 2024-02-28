Advertisement
Man due in court after being arrested on suspicion of murder of elderly man in Co Kerry

Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony Senior, aged in his 80s, was found dead in his home in Castlemaine early on Sunday.
33 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been charged after being arrested on suspicion of murder by gardaí investigating the discovery a man’s body at a residence in Castlemaine, Co Kerry on Sunday. 

Patrick ‘Paddy’ O’Mahony Senior, aged in his 80s, was found dead in his home in Castlemaine early on Sunday. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry.

A man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder by investigating gardaí. He was detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a garda station in Co Kerry.

Gardaí have now charged the man and he is due to appear before Tralee District Court at 2pm today. 

An incident room has been established at Tralee Garda station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case. A garda family liaison officer is also in contact with the family.

