Dublin: 9 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Man (30s) arrested in relation to fatal house fire in Dublin almost two years ago

A 44-year-old man died due to the injuries he sustained in the fire.

By Conor McCrave Monday 20 Apr 2020, 10:52 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in connection with a house fire in Dublin which a 44-year-old man died. 

Gardaí launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 44-year-old man who died as a result of a fire at a house at Oakland’s Terrace, Dublin 6W on Tuesday 21 August 2018 at around 3am.

At the time, gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of the fire and three people were taken uninjured from an upper floor.

However, a 44-year-old man was critically injured and taken to St James Hospital where he died on Wednesday, 22 August 2018 as a result of the injuries sustained.

Today, gardaí confirmed that, following directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, a man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the investigation.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin at 10.30am tomorrow morning. 

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

