Man (43) charged in UK over alleged assault on Roy Keane last year

A 43-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with common assault over an incident in which football pundit Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted last year.

Scott Law, from Waltham Abbey in Essex, is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on 14 March, having been charged via post on 13 February.

The charge relates to an incident at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on 3 September last year, following the team’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.