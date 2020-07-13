Man (40s) charged with vandalism of Luke Kelly statue in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the vandalism of the Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street in Dublin.

The man is being charged in relation to an incident of vandalism that occurred yesterday.

The man was arrested today and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10:30am.