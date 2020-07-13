This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Man (40s) charged with vandalism of Luke Kelly statue in Dublin

The man is being charged an incident of vandalism that occurred yesterday.

By Conor McCrave Monday 13 Jul 2020, 9:17 PM
GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested a man in his 40s in relation to the vandalism of the Luke Kelly statue on Guild Street in Dublin. 

The man is being charged in relation to an incident of vandalism that occurred yesterday. 

The man was arrested today and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Store Street Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to this incident and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10:30am.

