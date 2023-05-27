Man charged in connection with fatal assault in Enniscorthy

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on Thursday evening.

Gardaí received reports of an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a residence at Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, at 8pm on Thursday evening.

The man (40s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested as part of the investigation. He has now been charged and was due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.