POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have charged a 60-year-old man with the murder of postal worker Frank Kerr in Newry in 1994.

Mr Kerr was shot dead during a robbery at a postal sorting office on 10 November 1994.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch have also charged the man with robbery, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation.

The man will appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court today.

