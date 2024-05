A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Kathryn ‘Kat’ Parton, who was found dead in Belfast on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old woman sustained a head injury at a residence on Madrid Street.

Three arrests were made at the time.

A long with the man (23) charged with murder, a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man have now been charged with the offences of assisting an offender and of aiding and abetting a breach of bail.

The woman has also been charged with the offence of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

All three are due appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, 20 May.

Police in Northern Ireland said that charges will be reviewed by the PPS, in line with procedure.