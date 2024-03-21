Advertisement
Letterkenny Courthouse in Co Donegal. Courts.ie
Courts

Donegal man charged with murder of grandfather just days before Christmas

Derek Mulligan appeared before Letterkenny District Court today charged with the murder of Derek Burns.
565
14 minutes ago

A man has been charged with the murder of his grandfather in Co Donegal just days before last Christmas.

Derek Mulligan was brought before Letterkenny District Court today.

Detective Garda Paul Dolan told the court that he arrested the 36-year-old and put the charge to the accused who replied “no comment.”

Mulligan is charged that on 19 December 2023 at Carrickaboyle, Derrybeg, he did murder one Derek Burns.

The court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented for all matters to be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court for trial. A charge of Section 4 Assault Causing Serious Harm was withdrawn before Judge Eiteain Cunningham.

Members of Mulligan’s family were in court for the hearing.

Burns, who was in his 70s, passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital a number of days after the assault last December. The pensioner was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital but subsequently died from his injuries.

On 19 December, Detective Garda Paul Dolan gave evidence of arresting and charging Mulligan. The accused is also charged on the same date and place did cause criminal damage to a red Nissan Qashqai.

Mulligan, of Magheraclogher, Bunbeg is also charged with making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to a person known to him. On the same date and location he is also charged with assaulting another person also known to him.

He is also charged with the assault of a third person on the same date and at the same location. At today’s court appearance, solicitor for the accused, Rory O’Brien, said that bail was not being applied for.

The case was adjourned until next week by video link. A book of evidence in the case is expected to take a month to compile and will be brought before the court again at a future date.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Stephen Maguire
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags