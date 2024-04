A MAN HAS been charged with the murder of Longford native Sarah McNally in New York.

Sarah died after being stabbed outside the Céilí House Bar in Maspeth, Queens, on Saturday 30 March. She is understood to have worked in the bar.

Marcin Pieciak (36), with an address in Queens, has been arrested and charged with her murder, as well as the criminal possession of a weapon, New York Police Department has confirmed.

Advertisement

“On Saturday March 30 2024, at approximately 1834 hours, police responded to a 911 call for an assault in progress at 69-56 Grand Avenue within the confines of the 104 Precinct,” a spokesperson said in an earlier statement.

“Upon arrival, police observed a 41-year-old-female with a stab wound to the neck and an unidentified male with a stab wound to the back and neck.”

They said the pair were taken to Elmhurst Hospital where Sarah was pronounced dead.

Locals say Sarah had moved to New York 10 years ago.

With reporting by the Press Association