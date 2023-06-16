Man (51) charged with murder of his wife, Anna Mooney (46), in Raheny

A MAN HAS been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him with the murder of his wife in her home in Dublin.

Mother of two, Anna Mooney, 46, died in the early hours of Thursday after a stabbing in her house on Kilbarrack Road, Raheny.

Paramedics arrived, and gardaí were notified.

Mooney was found in the kitchen and pronounced dead a short time later.

Stephen Mooney, 51, of Kilbarrack Road, Raheny, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on this morning, charged with the murder of Anna Mooney.

Detective Sergeant Basil Grimes told the court that the accused replied, “No comment,” and he was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The judge remanded Mooney in custody. He’s set to next appear before court next Tuesday, 20 June, via video link from Cloverhill Prison.

Defence solicitor Phelim O’Neill said his only application was for legal aid. He said he had concerns about the accused’s blood pressure while in custody and asked the court to recommend that he receive appropriate medical attention.

Judge made acceded to this request.

O’Neill submitted a statement of his client’s means for the application for legal aid, which was granted.

The District Court does not have the power to consider an application for bail in a murder case which requires an application before the High Court.