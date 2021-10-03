#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 10:46 AM
11 minutes ago 131 Views 0 Comments
A 53-YEAR-old man has been charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The man is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday has also been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

