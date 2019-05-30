Man (50s) charged over death of woman (70s) in Co Galway farm incident

A MAN IN his 50s has been charged over the death of a woman in her 70s following an incident on a farm in Co Galway.

Shortly after 4pm on 27 April, a woman aged in her mid-70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman have charged a man in his 50s.

He is due to appear at a special sitting of the District Court in Loughrea this evening charged in connection with the incident.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.