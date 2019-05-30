This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 May, 2019
Man (50s) charged over death of woman (70s) in Co Galway farm incident

The woman was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 May 2019, 6:30 PM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN IN his 50s has been charged over the death of a woman in her 70s following an incident on a farm in Co Galway. 

Shortly after 4pm on 27 April, a woman aged in her mid-70s was fatally injured when she was struck by an agricultural vehicle on a farm located near Boula on the outskirts of Portumna. 

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was pronounced dead a short time later. 

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman have charged a man in his 50s. 

He is due to appear at a special sitting of the District Court in Loughrea this evening charged in connection with the incident.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

