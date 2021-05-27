#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 27 May 2021
Man who conspired to murder gangland criminal may be named

Cailean Crawford of Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot, admitted to conspiring to murder Wayne Whelan in 2019.

By Natasha Reid Thursday 27 May 2021, 5:08 PM
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett
Image: Shutterstock/noel bennett

A DUBLIN MAN, who has admitted to conspiring to murder gangland criminal Wayne Whelan, may have his name published following a ruling from the Central Criminal Court.

Cailean Crawford (25), of Clifden Terrace, Ballyfermot admitted to conspiring with others to murder Whelan at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, Co Dublin between 15 May and 15 November 2019.

He had pleaded guilty along with his co-accused when arraigned before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, but a legal issue arose in relation to publishing his name.

His barrister, John Fitzgerald SC, said his client has a trial date fixed for June 2022 in another matter and made an application for reporting restrictions in relation to this plea.

However, Justice Michael White today ruled against the application, thus allowing him to be named. “I have great faith in the jury system,” he said.

He was one of four men, who this week admitted involvement in a plan to kill Whelan.

Wayne Ryan with an address at Lanna Aoibhann, St Michael’s Road in Longford pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Whelan (42) at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, on 4 September, 2019.

Darren Henderson (30), of Cleggan Avenue, Ballyfermot, and another man, who is not currently being named, pleaded guilty to conspiring with Crawford to murder him.

All four men were originally charged with the attempted murder of Whelan and were due to stand trial together on 21 June next, but that date was vacated following their pleas.

Whelan, who survived the attack, was shot a number of times in his body, head and arms while he was sitting in his car in an estate in Lucan.

However, the Clondalkin man was subsequently shot dead in a vehicle two months later, before it was set on fire with his remains inside at Mount Andrew Rise in Lucan on 18 November, 2019.

He was identified using DNA analysis. Whelan from Rowlagh in Clondalkin in west Dublin was well known to the gardai for his involvement in serious and organised crime for more than two decades.

Justice White remanded the four men in custody until 12 July, for a sentence hearing.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Natasha Reid

