Man (44) arrested after gardaí seize guns in organised crime probe

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING ORGANISED crime have arrested a man and seized two firearms in north Dublin.

Officers attached to the garda national drugs and organised crime bureau supported by local gardaí conducted a number of intelligence-led operations yesterday and today targeting those involved in serious organised crime.

During the operation, a premise and communal area were searched in the Donaghmede area of Dublin 13. Officers from the emergency response unit also intercepted a number of vehicles.

Gardaí recovered two firearms and ammunition shortly after 1pm today.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and is being held at Coolock Garda Station for questioning.