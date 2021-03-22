#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man due in court over armed robbery of shop in Dublin city centre

The incident happened on Cathal Brugha Street yesterday morning.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Mar 2021, 9:23 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN HAS been charged following a robbery at a shop in Dublin city centre. 

Shortly before 9.30am yesterday morning, a man entered a shop on Cathal Brugha Street armed with a knife. 

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till. 

The suspect fled the scene on foot with a sum of cash. 

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man was arrested a short distance away. 

The man, aged in his early 20s, was taken to Bridewell Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

He has since been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

Hayley Halpin
