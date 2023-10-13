Man due in court charged in connection with murder of Tina Satchwell

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in connection with the murder of Tina Satchwell – he is due to appear in court tomorrow.

The man, who is in his 50s, had been arrested already this week as gardaí searched a house in Youghal in east Cork. This was the property from where Ms Satchwell was reported missing and where she lived.

He will appear before a special sitting of Cashel District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

Skeletal remains were found inside the property on Thursday and gardaí rearrested the suspect.

Investigators had been questioning the man at Cobh Garda Station and they received a direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the man a short time ago.

Tina Satchwell had gone missing from her home in Youghal, east Cork in 2017.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.