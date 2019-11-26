Man (50s) due in court over death of inmate in Cloverhill Prison

A MAN IN his 50s is due to appear before court this morning in connection with the death of an inmate in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin on Saturday.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

It’s understood that other prisoners raised the alarm after hearing an altercation.

A man in his late 30s, who has been named as Mark Lawlor, was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

On Sunday, a man in his 50s was arrested at the prison on suspicion of murder.

He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A man in his 50s is now due to appear before Cloverhill District Court in relation to the incident.

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and said they are following a definite line of enquiry.