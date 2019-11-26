This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 26 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (50s) due in court over death of inmate in Cloverhill Prison

The victim, Mark Lawlor, was found dead in Cloverhill Prison on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 2,893 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4906324
Cloverhill Prison
Image: RollingNews.ie
Cloverhill Prison
Cloverhill Prison
Image: RollingNews.ie

A MAN IN his 50s is due to appear before court this morning in connection with the death of an inmate in Cloverhill Prison in Dublin on Saturday. 

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, gardaí and emergency services were called by prison authorities following an incident involving two male prisoners in custody at the prison.

It’s understood that other prisoners raised the alarm after hearing an altercation.

A man in his late 30s, who has been named as Mark Lawlor, was treated by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

On Sunday, a man in his 50s was arrested at the prison on suspicion of murder. 

He was detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A man in his 50s is now due to appear before Cloverhill District Court in relation to the incident. 

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation and said they are following a definite line of enquiry. 

A post-mortem examination was completed by State Pathologist Doctor Margaret Bolster on Saturday afternoon. The results will not be released for operational reasons.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie