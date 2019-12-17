This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 17 December, 2019
Man (60s) due in court over fatal collision in Co Offaly earlier this year

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on 14 June.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 5:37 PM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A MAN HAS been charged over a fatal collision in Co Offaly in June of this year. 

At around 10.50am on Friday 14 June, a pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in a collision on Clonmeen Cross Road near Rhode Village. 

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man in his 60s was taken to hospital with injuries. 

A man in his 60s has now been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. 

He will appear before Tullamore District Court tomorrow morning. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

