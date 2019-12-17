Man (60s) due in court over fatal collision in Co Offaly earlier this year

A MAN HAS been charged over a fatal collision in Co Offaly in June of this year.

At around 10.50am on Friday 14 June, a pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in a collision on Clonmeen Cross Road near Rhode Village.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man in his 60s was taken to hospital with injuries.

A man in his 60s has now been arrested and charged in relation to the incident.

He will appear before Tullamore District Court tomorrow morning.

