Friday 24 June 2022
Man due in court over €2 million drug seizure

He is due to appear this morning at 10.30am.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Jun 2022, 7:07 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN ARRESTED in relation to a €2 million drug seizure is to appear in court this morning. 

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau on Wednesday stopped a vehicle travelling on the M50 motorway and seized cannabis, cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of over €2 million.

The man, aged in his late 20s, who was detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.  

The five men arrested as part of a second related operation remain in Garda custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.  

