Man due in court over €2 million drug seizure

A MAN ARRESTED in relation to a €2 million drug seizure is to appear in court this morning.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau on Wednesday stopped a vehicle travelling on the M50 motorway and seized cannabis, cocaine and heroin, with an estimated street value of over €2 million.

The man, aged in his late 20s, who was detained under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

The five men arrested as part of a second related operation remain in Garda custody at this time and investigations are ongoing.

