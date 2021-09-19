#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man (60s) to appear in court after €130,000 worth of drugs seized in Cork

Gardaí also seized €1,200 in cash during the search on Friday.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 5:43 PM
Gardaí in Cork seized the drugs on Friday.
Image: Garda Info
Image: Garda Info

A MAN IN his 60s will appear before Cork District Court tomorrow morning in connection with a €130,000 drug seizure in Knocknaheeny, Co Cork, on Friday.

The man was arrested after gardaí discovered cocaine and cannabis worth €129,700 in a house in the Cork suburb.

During the search, €111,700 of cocaine and €18,000 of cannabis resin was recovered.

Gardaí also seized €1,200 in cash at the premises.

The search operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Gurranabraher Drugs Unit, the Serious Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit under warrant.

The was arrested at the scene and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Comments are closed as the man has been charged.

