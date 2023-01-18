Man (20s) due in court in Dundrum over sale and supply of cannabis jellies

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in relation to the sale and supply of cannabis jellies.
Gardaí investigating the sale and supply of the jellies in the Dundrum area arrested a man yesterday.
The man, aged in his 20s, has since been charged.
He is due to appear before Dun Laoghaire District Court this morning.
Comments are closed as a person has been charged.
