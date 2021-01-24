Man to appear in court after gardaí seize €130,000 of cannabis from growhouse

GARDAÍ SEIZED €130,000 of suspected cannabis during a search at a residence in Co Longford yesterday afternoon.

A man, 30s, was arrested at the scene of the search and is due to appear at Mullingar District Court at 1pm.

The Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit searched a residence in Aughnacliffe, Co Longford around 1pm yesterday.

Gardaí found “a sophisticated cannabis growhouse” in two bedrooms and the basement that included suspected cannabis plants worth €45,000 and suspected cannabis herb with €85,000.

The arrested man was detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.