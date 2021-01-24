#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: -1°C Sunday 24 January 2021
Advertisement

Man to appear in court after gardaí seize €130,000 of cannabis from growhouse

Gardaí found “a sophisticated cannabis growhouse” in two bedrooms and a basement.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 24 Jan 2021, 12:45 PM
28 minutes ago 2,008 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334218
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ SEIZED €130,000 of suspected cannabis during a search at a residence in Co Longford yesterday afternoon.

A man, 30s, was arrested at the scene of the search and is due to appear at Mullingar District Court at 1pm.

The Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit searched a residence in Aughnacliffe, Co Longford around 1pm yesterday.

Gardaí found “a sophisticated cannabis growhouse” in two bedrooms and the basement that included suspected cannabis plants worth €45,000 and suspected cannabis herb with €85,000.

The arrested man was detained at Granard Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie