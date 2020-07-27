This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 27 July, 2020
Man appears in court charged with alleged false imprisonment and assault of female jogger

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Oldbridge, Co Meath yesterday.

By Elaine Keogh Monday 27 Jul 2020, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 8,584 Views No Comments
A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the alleged false imprisonment and assault on a woman jogging near the river Boyne yesterday.

The accused is Joseph McArdle (30) with an address at Drogheda Homeless Aid, Drogheda, Co Louth.  

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Oldbridge, Co Meath yesterday.

Judge John Cheatle was told at Dundalk District Court that the accused was arrested at 11.55am on Sunday and at 6pm was charged with the alleged offences. 

He made no reply, after caution, to the charges. 

Defence solicitor Frank McDonnell said there was no application for bail but he reserved his position on that. 

He shared the concerns of the prosecution about his client’s capacity and he asked the judge that the accused be medically assessed while in custody. 

Judge Cheatle remanded him in custody by consent to appear again at Dundalk District Court this Thursday and he certified for medical assessment and treatment of the accused. 

The accused was wearing a white face mask and a forensics type overall in court.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Elaine Keogh

