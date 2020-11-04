#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 4 November 2020
Advertisement

Man to appear in court over money laundering of €1.5 million

The man was arrested earlier this week as part of a surveillance operation.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 4 Nov 2020, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 8,595 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5254541
Image: Shutterstock/Aitormmfoto
Image: Shutterstock/Aitormmfoto

A MAN IS due to appear in court today after being arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering of €1.5 million.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, who is in his 20s, in an operation on 2 November.

He is to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Detectives attached to the GNECB arrested the man on suspicion of laundering cash over a two month period during a surveillance operation.

The laundering involved the lodgement of cash into automatic lodgement machines in bank branches using a third party’s bank card and transferring the money outside the jurisdiction once it was processed.

Between €20,000 and €40,000 in €50 notes was processed almost every day. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The man was detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and had since been charged.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie