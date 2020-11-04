Man to appear in court over money laundering of €1.5 million

A MAN IS due to appear in court today after being arrested as part of an investigation into money laundering of €1.5 million.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, who is in his 20s, in an operation on 2 November.

He is to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

Detectives attached to the GNECB arrested the man on suspicion of laundering cash over a two month period during a surveillance operation.

The laundering involved the lodgement of cash into automatic lodgement machines in bank branches using a third party’s bank card and transferring the money outside the jurisdiction once it was processed.

Between €20,000 and €40,000 in €50 notes was processed almost every day.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The man was detained at Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and had since been charged.