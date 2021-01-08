Man due to appear in court following drone and drugs seizure in Portlaoise

The drone seized by gardaí earlier this week.

A MAN IS due in court this morning after the seizure of a drone and a package containing mobile phones, chargers and illegal drugs in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The man in his 20s has been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning.

At around 4pm on Wednesday, gardaí arrested the man at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laois Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit.

At the scene, gardaí seized a drone along with a package containing mobile phones, chargers and quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, and cannabis. The drugs were valued at a total of €5,000.

Two cars were also seized by investigating gardaí during the operation.

