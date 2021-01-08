#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 January 2021
Man due to appear in court following drone and drugs seizure in Portlaoise

The man in his 20s was arrested by gardaí on Wednesday.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 8 Jan 2021, 10:02 AM
The drone seized by gardaí earlier this week.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IS due in court this morning after the seizure of a drone and a package containing mobile phones, chargers and illegal drugs in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

The man in his 20s has been charged and is due to appear before Naas District Court this morning. 

At around 4pm on Wednesday, gardaí arrested the man at St Johns’ Square near Portlaoise Prison as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laois Offaly Divisional Drugs Unit. 

At the scene, gardaí seized a drone along with a package containing mobile phones, chargers and quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine, and cannabis. The drugs were valued at a total of €5,000.

Two cars were also seized by investigating gardaí during the operation.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

