Dublin: 11 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Man due in court this morning over shots being fired in direction of gardaí in Co Donegal

The incident happened at Mill Road, Glenties on Saturday.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 24 Feb 2020, 7:24 AM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning over a firearms incident in Co Donegal on Saturday. 

Shortly after midnight on Saturday, gardaí were called to Mill Road, Glenties following reports of shots fired by a man armed with a rifle. 

A number of garda units attended the scene. 

During a brief standoff, the armed man shot in the direction of gardaí, causing damage to a patrol car before being apprehended. 

The armed man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where he was detained until Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. 

A rifle, a hunting knife and a number of rounds of ammunition were seized. 

During a follow-up operation, a house on Main Street, Glenties was searched by investigating gardaí. 

A second firearm was recovered and two men (aged in their 20s and 40s) were arrested as part of the investigation. They were also taken to Ballyshannon Garda Station where they were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 for questioning. 

No shots were fired by gardaí during the incident and there were no reports of injuries. 

Two men in their 20s and 40s arrested in connection with the incident have been released without charge. 

A man in his 20s arrested in connection with the incident is expected to appear before Donegal District Court this morning. 

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

