Monday 4 May, 2020
Man (20s) arrested over theft of vehicle outside shop in Galway

The suspect is due in court this afternoon.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 4 May 2020, 11:04 AM
1 hour ago 4,769 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5091044
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 20s is due in court in relation to the theft of a vehicle in Galway yesterday morning.

The incident happened in the Beal Srutha area at around 11.30am on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle, also a man in his 20s, told gardaí that he was sitting in his car after shopping when a man entered the vehicle and began threatening him and forcing him to drive.

After driving for a short period, the man demanded the driver leave the vehicle with him to buy alcohol, at which point the driver managed to flee the scene.

The driver received no injuries during the course of this incident.

Following an investigation, gardaí charged a man aged in relation to the incident.

The suspect is due to appear before Galway District Court at 12pm this afternoon.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

