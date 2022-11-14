Man to appear in Trim court over death of 30-year-old woman

A MAN CHARGED during an investigation into the death of a 30-year-old woman is due to appear in court this morning.

Gardaí investigating the death of Ioana Mihaela Pacala at an apartment in Ratoath, Co Meath on Saturday 12 November 2022 have charged the man.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, is set to appear before Trim District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.

