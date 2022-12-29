Advertisement

# Cork
Man in late teens arrested in connection with serious assault in Carrigaline
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital.
Updated 16 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 16 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late teens in connection with a serious assault in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The assault is understood to have happened at around 5.45pm at Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline, Cork.

A man, aged in his late 20s, was found on the roadway with injuries. He was taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The arrested man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Togher Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Glenwood Estate, Carrigaline between 5pm and 5.45pm yesterday evening, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
