Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 28 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Google Street View The R418 at Fontstown Cross, Co Kildare
Fontstown Cross
Man (20) in critical condition following collision between car and motorcycle in Co Kildare
The incident happened shortly after 9.20pm yesterday on the R418 at Fontstown Cross, between Athy and Kilcullen.
591
0
7 minutes ago

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Kildare last night. 

The incident happened shortly after 9.20pm on the R418 at Fontstown Cross, between Athy and Kilcullen.

The motorcyclist, a man aged 20, was seriously injured and taken from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical.

The occupants of the car were unharmed.

A full examination of the crash site will be conducted by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage from the along the route at the time of the collision, including dash-cam footage, are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Station on 059 863 4210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     