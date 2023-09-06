Man in critical condition in hospital after incident involving number of people in Dublin

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following an incident involving a “number of individuals” in Dublin yesterday.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Mountjoy Street in Dublin 7.

A man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been on Mountjoy Street and witnessed this incident or have any information, to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make this available to the investigation team.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.