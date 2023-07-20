Man (40s) in critical condition following serious assault in Dublin city centre

A MAN IS in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked by a number of people in Dublin city centre last night.

Gardaí said the incident is believed to have occurred at around 10.40pm on Talbot Street in Dublin 1, where “a number of persons attacked a man”.

The man, aged in his 40s, was later taken to Beaumont Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. His condition is described as critical.

A garda spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have video footage to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.