Monday 22 July, 2019
Man left in serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Limerick city

A French man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

By David Raleigh Monday 22 Jul 2019, 6:20 PM
10 minutes ago 652 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4735055
Lower Mallow Street, Limerick
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IS in a serious condition in hospital after being stabbed in Limerick city.

The man aged in his 30s is said to have stumbled out of an apartment block along Lower Mallow Street between Henry Street and Bishops Quay, around 4pm with serious stab wounds to his stomach.

A male French national, also aged in his 30s, has been arrested as part of a garda investigation, in connection with the stabbing.

He was detained by gardaí at Dock Road, shortly afterwards.

“A man in his 30s was stabbed around 4pm in apartments by the riverside. A man was arrested shortly afterwards and is detained at Henry Street Garda Station,” the source said.

“He is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.”

The 1984 Act allows gardaí to detain a suspect for a total period of 24 hours before officers have to decide, after liaising with the DPP’s office, to either release or charging a suspect with an offence.

“A French national has been arrested. He’s in his 30s but older than the injured man, who is Irish.”

The injured man is believed to have stumbled out from the ground floor of the apartment block with serious stab injuries to his stomach.

Members of Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service, who were passing at the time, were flagged down by a member of the public to assist the man.

Gardaí closed off a section of the road outside and have sealed off the apartment building.

The injured man was rushed by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition.

Garda sources said it was too early to know what had led to the an sustaining the stab injuries.

“Gardaí in Henry Street in Limerick are investigating a stabbing incident which occurred at approximately 3.49pm this afternoon, Monday 22nd July 2019,” the Garda Press Office said. 

“A man in his 20s received stab wounds in an apartment at River Point Apartments, off Mallow Street in Limerick. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick where he is been treated for his injuries.

“A man was arrested on the Dock Road, Limerick a short time later in connection with this investigation. He is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Investigations are continuing.”

Gardaí at Henry Street are investigating and can be contacted on 061 212 400.

