Man (20s) in critical condition, three others injured following two-car collision in Co Clare

A MAN IS in critical condition and three other people have been hospitalised following a two-car collision in Co Clare this evening.

The collision occurred on the R458 in the townland of Drumline in Newmarket on Fergus, Co Clare at around 6.10pm this evening.

Three male occupants from one car were taken to University Hospital Limerick.

One of the men, aged in his 20s, is described as being in a critical condition while the two other men continue to receive medical attention.

Advertisement

The driver of the second car, a woman in her 60s, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

The R458 is currently closed and will remain closed overnight pending a full technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this collision to contact them.

Any person who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.