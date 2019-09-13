This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (40s) in critical condition following assault in Cork last night

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

By Conor McCrave Friday 13 Sep 2019, 9:49 AM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN IN his 40s has been left in a critical condition following an assault in Cork city last night.

A spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched after the man was “seriously assaulted” at around 9.15pm last night. 

The injured man was taken to Mercy University Hospital and is in critical condition. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9:15pm and who may have witnessed any incident, no matter how insignificant, to contact them.

Gardaí at Anglesea street garda station can be contacted on 021 4522000 , The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

