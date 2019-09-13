Man (40s) in critical condition following assault in Cork last night

A MAN IN his 40s has been left in a critical condition following an assault in Cork city last night.

A spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched after the man was “seriously assaulted” at around 9.15pm last night.

The injured man was taken to Mercy University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9:15pm and who may have witnessed any incident, no matter how insignificant, to contact them.

Gardaí at Anglesea street garda station can be contacted on 021 4522000 , The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.