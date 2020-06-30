This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (34) in critical condition after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Longford

The incident occurred on the R392 at Foigha near Ballymahon at 6.30pm.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 5,325 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5137852
The crash occurred on the R392 at Foigha near Ballymahon in Longford
Image: Google Street View
The crash occurred on the R392 at Foigha near Ballymahon in Longford
The crash occurred on the R392 at Foigha near Ballymahon in Longford
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IS in a critical condition in hospital following a single-car crash in Co Longford this evening. 

Gardaí said the 34-year-old man was seriously injured when his car left the road and struck a ditch. 

The incident occurred on the R392 at Foigha near Ballymahon at 6.30pm.

He was treated at the scene and removed by Ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical. There were no occupants in the car.

The scene has been preserved and investigating gardaí have requested the services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the car and crash site.

Local diversions are expected to remain in place on the R392 Ballymahon to Lanesborough Road between Terelicken and Derryhaunbeg until tomorrow morning.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie