Man (34) in critical condition after car he was travelling in struck ditch in Co Longford

A MAN IS in a critical condition in hospital following a single-car crash in Co Longford this evening.

Gardaí said the 34-year-old man was seriously injured when his car left the road and struck a ditch.

The incident occurred on the R392 at Foigha near Ballymahon at 6.30pm.

He was treated at the scene and removed by Ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical. There were no occupants in the car.

The scene has been preserved and investigating gardaí have requested the services of Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the car and crash site.

Local diversions are expected to remain in place on the R392 Ballymahon to Lanesborough Road between Terelicken and Derryhaunbeg until tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.