Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 17 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
RollingNews.ie
Crash
Man dead after his vehicle collided with parked car
The parked car was unoccupied at the time.
2.2k
0
12 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died after his vehicle struck a parked car in Wicklow.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Abbey Street, Arklow on Monday night.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 8pm after a car driven by a male in his 30s struck a parked car. The driver was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The parked car was unoccupied at the time.

The Coroner has been notified and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case.

This road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the Abbey Street area of Arklow at the time and has video footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     