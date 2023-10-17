Man dead after his vehicle collided with parked car

A MAN HAS died after his vehicle struck a parked car in Wicklow.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Abbey Street, Arklow on Monday night.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 8pm after a car driven by a male in his 30s struck a parked car. The driver was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The parked car was unoccupied at the time.

The Coroner has been notified and the deceased has been removed to the mortuary at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case.

This road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the Abbey Street area of Arklow at the time and has video footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.