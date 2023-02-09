Advertisement

Thursday 9 February 2023
Man (60s) dies after e-scooter crash in Carlow
The man was pronounced dead at the scene last night.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died after crashing his e-scooter in Carlow town.

Gardaí were called to the scene on the Tullow Road at approximately 9:40pm last night after learning of the incident.

The man, who was aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead and was later removed to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny Morgue where a post-mortem will follow.

A Garda spokesperson said a file has been prepared for the coroner following the incident.

Eoghan Dalton
