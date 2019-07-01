Man found dead in London garden 'fell from landing gear of Heathrow-bound airplane'

Drinking water and food were found in the landing gear compartment after the plane landed.

POLICE IN LONDON believe that a man found dead in a garden in Clapham fell from the landing gear compartment of an airplane on a flight from Kenya to Heathrow.

Metropolitan Police says officers and a paramedic crew were called to an address in Offerton Road before 4pm yesterday when the body was found in a garden.

The body was determined to be that of a man but his age is unknown.

Police are working to establish the man’s identity but say they believe he was a stowaway and had fallen from the landing gear of an inbound Kenya Airways flight to Heathrow Airport.

A bag, water and some food were discovered in the landing gear compartment once it landed at the airport.

A post-mortem will be carried out and enquiries will establish the full details of the incident but police have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Officers from the Met’s South Central Command Unit and the Aviation Policing Command will be liaising with the airline and international authorities as part of investigations.