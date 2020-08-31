This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 31 August, 2020
Gardaí investigating after man dies in Tipperary house fire

The fire took place in the early hours of this morning.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 31 Aug 2020, 8:47 PM
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN HAS died following a house fire in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning. 

At approximately 4am, gardaí and fire services brought under control a house fire at Pintown, Cloncracken, Roscrea.

The body of a man was found inside the house and he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Gardaí have preserved the scene of the fire as they try to establish the cause. 

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Roscrea Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 21700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

