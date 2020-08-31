Gardaí investigating after man dies in Tipperary house fire

A MAN HAS died following a house fire in Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 4am, gardaí and fire services brought under control a house fire at Pintown, Cloncracken, Roscrea.

The body of a man was found inside the house and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have preserved the scene of the fire as they try to establish the cause.

The man’s body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Roscrea Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscrea Garda Station on 0505 21700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.