Man (34) pronounced dead this evening after serious assault in Tallaght

A MAN WHO suffered serious injuries in an assault in Tallaght in Dublin on Saturday evening has died.

Gardaí have confirmed that Clondalkin resident Vincent Parsons (34) was pronounced dead at Tallaght Hospital this evening following the assault.

He was discovered with head injuries by passers-by in Killinarden Estate on Saturday.

It’s understood he had sustained a number of head injuries during an incident in and around a nearby pub where he’d been socialising.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and arrangements are being put in place for a post-mortem examination to be carried out.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for information, and for anyone who was in the vicinity of a pub in Killinarden on Saturday night between 10pm and 11pm to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí added that investigations remain ongoing at this time.