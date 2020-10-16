Anti-terror prosecutors investigating after man decapitated in assault in Paris

FRENCH ANTI-TERROR prosecutors are investigating an assault in which a man was decapitated on the outskirts of Paris and the attacker shot by police.
The attack happened at around 5pm (3pm Irish time) near a school in Conflans Saint-Honorine, a western suburb of the French capital.
The attacker was severely injured after being shot by police in a neighbouring town, sources close to the investigations said.
