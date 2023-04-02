Man denied bail over slashing tyres of ex-partner and breaching barring order

A DUBLIN MAN has been held in custody charged with slashing the tyres on the car of his former partner, who Gardaí believe was at “serious risk”.

The accused, who is in his 40s and cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at a weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was charged with breaking a barring order by telephoning the woman and sending her text messages, and criminal damage by slashing the four tyres on her car on a date last month.

The accused applied for bail, telling the court via his barrister Kevin McCrave, that he would obey strict bail conditions and have “no contact whatsoever with the injured party going forward”.

But he faced strenuous Garda objections that the woman was at serious risk, and she came to court ready to give evidence at the contested bail hearing.

The investigating Garda feared there was a risk of witness intimidation and interference.

Despite the barring order, the accused was accused of sending her multiple texts and calling her.

Gardaí took a statement of complaint from the woman who alleged that “multiple threats were made to her” that her tyres would be slashed.

As the Garda got to that point of the evidence, counsel interjected to say his client wished to defer the bail application.

He said the man looked like he “needed attention” and would benefit from an adjournment.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear again next week.