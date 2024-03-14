Man denies assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

A 43-YEAR-OLD MAN has denied assaulting former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane who was allegedly headbutted at a football match.
Scott Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault when he appeared at Highbury Magistrates’ Court today.
The assault by beating charge relates to an incident at Emirates Stadium on September 3 last year, following Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, where ex-Ireland international Keane was working as a pundit.
Footage was posted on social media of fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.
Law is to face a two-day trial at the same court on 29 and 30 May.
He was released on unconditional bail until his trial.
Law was charged via post on 13 February.
