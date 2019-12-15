This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cyclist dies after being struck by Luas this morning

Gardaí are appealling for witnesses of the incident to get in touch.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 21,262 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4934329
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

Updated 39 minutes ago

A CYCLIST HAS died after colliding with a Luas in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning. 

The incident took place at Peter Place on Charlemont Bridge at approximately 3am this morning on the southside of the city.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

His body has been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall. 

The Green Line Luas was closed for a time after the incident, but is operating normally again.

The scene of the collision was examined after the incident. 

There are late-night Luas services running for certain dates at the moment for the Christmas period. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie