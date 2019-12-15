Cyclist dies after being struck by Luas this morning

A CYCLIST HAS died after colliding with a Luas in Dublin city centre in the early hours of this morning.

The incident took place at Peter Place on Charlemont Bridge at approximately 3am this morning on the southside of the city.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

His body has been removed to the City Morgue in Whitehall.

The Green Line Luas was closed for a time after the incident, but is operating normally again.

The scene of the collision was examined after the incident.

There are late-night Luas services running for certain dates at the moment for the Christmas period.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or may be able to assist them with the investigation to contact them at Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.