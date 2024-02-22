Advertisement
Gardaí in Kildare, investigating the collision, have appealed for witnesses. Alamy Stock Photo
Man dies after Offaly road crash involving a car and SUV last week

The crash took place in Coolygagen, which borders co Kildare, on the morning of Wednesday 14 February.
27 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died in hospital after a road crash in Coolygagen, Co Offaly involving a car and an SUV last week.

The crash took place on the R401 at Coolygagen, which borders co Kildare, at approximately 8.50am on Wednesday 14 February.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore to receive treatment for serious injuries. He has since been pronounced dead.

The female driver of the SUV, also aged in her 40s, was taken to the same hospital for serious injuries, which are believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

Gardaí in Kildare investigating the crash are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage, including dashcam footage, and who were travelling in the area between 8am and 9am on 14 February, are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
