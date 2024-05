A MAN IN his 60s has died after a single-vehicle collision in Co Down earlier today.

The incident happened at 2pm this afternoon in the Cultra area of Holywood, near the Ulster Folk and Transport museum according to a statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly after the incident. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The A2 Bangor to Belfast dual carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since been reopened.

An investigation into the incident is now underway.

Officers have asked anyone with information to come forward, particularly those who may have mobile-phone or dashcam footage of the incident.

Those with information are asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit in Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 994 09/05/24.