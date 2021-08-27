#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 27 August 2021
Man (29) dies after car leaves road and hits tree in Louth

The incident occurred on Carstown Road in Drogheda.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 27 Aug 2021, 8:08 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man died following a collision in Drogheda, Louth last night. 

Shortly after 11pm, a car left the road and struck a tree on Carstown Road in Drogheda.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a 29-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators examined the scene and the local coroner has been notified. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to get in contact. 

They are looking to hear from road users who were travelling in the Ballymakenny Road and Carstown Road areas last night and those with camera footage (including dash cam).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

