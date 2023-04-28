Advertisement

Friday 28 April 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Ross Mahon via Shutterstock A Sikorsky S-92 flown by the Irish Coast Guard at Bray in 2017.
# Waterford
Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast
The Irish Coast Guard brought three people from the water.
2.0k
0
20 minutes ago

A MAN IN his early 20s has died after several people got into difficulty while swimming.

The incident happened at Whiting Bay in Ardmore, Co Waterford, on Friday afternoon.

At around 1.30pm, gardaí received a report that a number of people had got into difficulty while swimming in the bay.

The Coast Guard brought three people from the water.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The other two people involved were uninjured.

A file on the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident, will be prepared for the coroner.

Press Association
