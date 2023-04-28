Man dies after getting into difficulty while swimming off Waterford coast

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his early 20s has died after several people got into difficulty while swimming.
The incident happened at Whiting Bay in Ardmore, Co Waterford, on Friday afternoon.
At around 1.30pm, gardaí received a report that a number of people had got into difficulty while swimming in the bay.
The Coast Guard brought three people from the water.
The man was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The other two people involved were uninjured.
A file on the incident, which is being treated as a tragic accident, will be prepared for the coroner.
