Man (40s) dies after assault in Limerick city

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man died in hospital following an assault in Limerick City.

At around 10.25pm, Gardaí said they attended the scene at Parnell Street where a man aged in his 40s was found with serious injuries.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated, and later died.

The scene of the assault is being preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place. A post-mortem examination will be conducted later today.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night between 10pm and 10.40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.