#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 16 April 2022
Advertisement

Man (40s) dies after assault in Limerick city

The assault took place at Parnell Street after 10pm. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 16 Apr 2022, 9:54 AM
1 hour ago 7,710 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5740196
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a man died in hospital following an assault in Limerick City. 

At around 10.25pm, Gardaí said they attended the scene at Parnell Street where a man aged in his 40s was found with serious injuries.

He was brought to University Hospital Limerick to be treated, and later died.

The scene of the assault is being preserved to allow for a technical examination to take place. A post-mortem examination will be conducted later today.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the Parnell Street, Lord Edward Street and Davis Street areas of Limerick last night between 10pm and 10.40pm, who may have camera footage of the area is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Similarly, if any road user was travelling in the area and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Any person with any information which may be relevant to the Garda investigation should contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie